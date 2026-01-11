Bigg Boss Marathi 6 launch today: From Raqesh Bapat to Radha Mumbaikar, who’s entering the house?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 launch today: The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is set to premiere on Saturday at 8pm on Colors Marathi, with streaming available on JioHotstar. The latest edition marks the return of actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh as host for the second consecutive season.

Deshmukh, who took over hosting duties in Season 5 last year, is best known for Hindi films such as the Housefull franchise and Ek Villain (2014), as well as Marathi cinema, including his 2022 directorial debut Ved. Before Deshmukh’s stint, the show was hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who anchored the first four seasons between 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read | Marathi reality TV star Jay Dudhane arrested on ₹5-cr fraud charges

Grand Launch And Contestant Reveal The official list of contestants for Season 6 will be unveiled at the show’s grand launch event, scheduled to take place at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai later today. However, several names have already begun circulating online, generating early buzz among fans of the reality show.

One of the most prominent reported entrants is actor Raqesh Bapat, who previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 in 2021. Bapat, who emerged as the third runner-up in the OTT edition, is known for films such as Tum Bin (2001) and Heroine (2012), along with a wide body of work in Marathi films and television.

Advertisement

Mix Of Familiar Faces And New Entrants According to Times of India report, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will feature a mix of established Marathi actors, digital creators, and former Bigg Boss contestants. Marathi actor Deepali Sayed, who has appeared in television, films, and web series, is said to be among the participants, along with Sagar Karande, a popular comedian known for his work on the long-running comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Vishal Kotian and Sonali Raut are also expected to return to the franchise through its Marathi edition. Their inclusion would bring familiarity for viewers who have followed previous Hindi seasons of the show.

Other reported names include Lavani dancer and influencer Radha Mumbaikar, social media creator Anushree Mane, rapper Sambata, advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, and YouTube personality Hindustani Bhau.

Advertisement