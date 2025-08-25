Bigg Boss: Not Salman Khan, THIS actor with whom he once had rift, was the first choice to host. Here's why he rejected

Bigg Boss is back with a fresh season, Bigg Boss 19. While a new set of contestants has stepped into the Bigg Boss house, one thing that remains unchanged is host Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the show. Such is his popularity on the show that whenever the hosting duties have been passed on to someone else, the show’s TRPs have noticeably dipped.

Salman Khan is not the first choice for hosting Bigg Boss But, do you know Khan wasn't the first choice as host of Bigg Boss?

Shah Rukh Khan Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was approached first for hosting the controversial show. However, he turned down, citing a medical issue.

The unknown fact was shared by Salman Khan during the premiere of Bigg Boss 12.

Indian Express quoted Khan saying, "Taking you back, I will pick Shah Rukh Khan. Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury (and so couldn’t do it) and so the offer came to me. I thank him for this.”

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's rift Once, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had an infamous fallout. Reportedly, their fight began at Salman Khan's then-girlfriend the actor Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in 2008.

Reports claim that both the Khans got into an ugly spat, which almost turned violent. It is said that Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, stepped in before they left the party. For the next 5 years, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan remained ‘unfriendly' till 2013 when they finally reconciled.

The Bigg Boss show was first hosted by Arshad Warsi and later Amitabh Bachchan took over. However, it was only after Salman Khan’s arrival that the ratings truly soared. Even when Bigg Boss moved to its OTT version with Karan Johar as the host, it couldn’t replicate the success that Salman naturally commands.

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan, who is among the highest-paid TV stars, reportedly slashed his hosting fees by ₹100 crore for Bigg Boss 19.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Salman Khan’s remuneration for hosting Bigg Boss 19 saw a major revision. Khan, who has long been the face of the reality show, is seemingly charging nearly ₹10 crore per weekend this season. Reportedly, Salman will be on board for roughly 15 weeks—just over three months of the show’s run time.

If these reports are to be believed, his earnings from Bigg Boss 19 will amount to around ₹150 crore, which is much less than previous seasons. Salman reportedly bagged around ₹250 crore for Bigg Boss 18 and nearly ₹200 crore for Bigg Boss 17.

Salman is not expected to host the show for its entire duration this time. Once his 15-week run ends, guest anchors are likely to step in, with names like Farah Khan and Karan Johar already circulating as possible replacements.