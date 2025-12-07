Bigg Boss Season 19: When and where to stream on OTT, watch on TV, prize money, voting deadline, top 5 finalists, more

Bigg Boss Season 19: The countdown for the most awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss' latest season has commenced. As Bigg Boss enthusiasts eagerly wait for the final showdown of the reality television, a total of 5 finalists remain out of the 18 housemates. The show kicked off on 24 August with 16 contestants and two wild-card contestants entered the house later.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Top 5 finalists Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha were the latest one to walk out of "Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar" after eviction from Salman Khan's show. The real face-off is between Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More. The 24X7 LIVE channel was closed recently as the contestants are preparing for their finale performances of the 105th episode of Bigg Boss Season 19.

According to Filmibeat, Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey will come on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 19: to promote their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. As per popular Bigg Boss insider account, The Khabri, Karan Kundrra, Sunny Leone and Pawan Singh will mark their appearance on the show as the guest for the highly anticipated grand finale.

Also Read | Will Gaurav Khanna lift Bigg Boss 19 trophy? Earnings of top 5 in 14 weeks

To cheer for their favourite house member, former contestants will attend the finale event, including Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Kunicka Sadanand.

Bigg Boss 19 voting deadline Voting lines closed on Sunday morning at 10:00 AM. Although voting lines are now closed, it may reopen at midnight for 5 minutes for the top 2 finalists. The contestant with maximum votes will take home the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 Prize money Now coming to the prize money, in addition to the fame and popularity, the Bigg Boss 19 trophy is set to bring, the winner is expected to take home ₹50 lakh as the prize money, like the previous seasons. Besides this, it opens doors to a range of opportunities in the film industry, including endorsement deals with brands. Notably, MasterChef winner Gaurav is already the highest paid contestant on the show with respect to his weekly salary.

When and where to stream Bigg Boss 19 on OTT, watch on TV As the top five Bigg Boss 19 finalists engage in intense battle for the winner's title, fans can watch the high-octane drama of the grand finale online on streaming platform JioHotstar from 9:00 pm on Sunday. Those with TV connection can watch on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.