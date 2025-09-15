Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Check Vijay Sethupathi’s fees compared to Nagarjuna and Salman Khan in Telugu and Hindi, respectively

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is set to begin soon, creating huge excitement among fans. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, will return as host this year as well.

Until Bigg Boss Tamil 7, Kamal Haasan served as the face of the show. However, he stepped down after seven seasons, and Vijay Sethupathi took over from Season 8.

Fans are now eager to know the list of contestants for the upcoming season. However, no name has been officially confirmed.

Rumours say actress Iniya of Bhakyalakshmi fame, dancer Cynthia Vinolin, actress Farina Azad, actors Bala Saravanan, Bhuvi Arasu and Ashwin Kumar will take part.

Speculations also suggest music director Deva’s son Srikanth Deva, Cook with Comali 6 contestant Shabana Shahjahan, choreographer Satish Krishnan, comedian Thangapandi, VJ Parvathi, media personality Arora and actor Sethu will also participate.

A special teaser confirmed Vijay Sethupathi as host. The reality show will premiere on October 5 on JioHotstar. The show will also air on Vijay Television.

Meanwhile, there are speculations about Vijay Sethupathi’s salary for Season 9. It may be even higher than before.

Vijay Sethupathi’s salary for Bigg Boss Tamil Kamal Haasan was reportedly paid around ₹130 crore for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, according to Deccan Chronicle. It made him one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India.

For Season 8, Vijay Sethupathi was signed for ₹60 crore, according to the publication. His salary for Season 9 has now been raised to ₹75 crore, according to Filmibeat Tamil.

Vijay Sethupathi vs Nagarjuna vs Salman Khan Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. He is being paid ₹30 crore for the show, Deccan Chronicle earlier reported.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has long been the face of Bigg Boss Hindi. He once earned over ₹200 crore for a season. According to Hindustan Times, his pay structure for Season 19 has changed.

Salman Khan is reportedly charging about ₹10 crore per weekend. Unlike earlier years, his hosting duration has been cut short. This season, he is expected to host for around 15 weeks.