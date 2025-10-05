Subscribe

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Former contestant Jacqueline shares heartfelt post as she watches the new season

As Bigg Boss Tamil 9 begins, former finalist Jacqueline shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her journey from being inside the house to watching the show as a fan. The actress, who holds the record for surviving 15 consecutive eviction nominations, urged viewers to enjoy the show with positivity.

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Oct 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Former finalist Jacqueline pens heartfelt note as she watches new season(Instagram/me_jackline)

As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 kicks off with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host, former contestant Jacqueline, one of the most popular faces from the previous season, took to social media to share her reflections on watching the show this year, from the outside.

The actress, who was among the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, posted on X, “From playing the game to watching the game.” She went on to express her gratitude and share a heartfelt message with fans and current contestants.

“Same time last year, I was inside the Bigg Boss House, filled with dreams and hope. This year, I’m watching it as a happy audience. Just a reminder — it’s a game show!”

Jacqueline added that while the show often triggers strong emotions among viewers, it’s important to remember that every contestant is human.

“No one’s perfect — we all laugh, cry, take sides, stand for friends, make mistakes, lie, act and gossip sometimes. That’s life. Let’s enjoy the show, spread positivity, and have fun watching the drama unfold! No hate, no negativity — just entertainment. May the most deserving one win this season,” she wrote.

She also thanked fans for their unwavering support, adding that their encouragement continues to mean a lot to her.

A record-breaking journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Jacqueline was one of the most notable contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, where she made history by being nominated for eviction every single week — all 15 consecutive weeks — and still managing to stay till the finale. Her remarkable ability to survive week after week highlighted her popularity and resilience, earning her a dedicated fan base across Tamil Nadu.

From television to film: Jacqueline’s versatile career

Jacqueline began her entertainment journey in 2006 with the hit Tamil TV series Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, which made her a household name. She later transitioned into hosting, winning hearts with her charm and humour on comedy shows like Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?

She also made her mark in acting with lead roles in TV serials such as Thaenmozhi B.A., and impressed audiences with her performance as Shobi in the 2018 hit film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara.

 
 
