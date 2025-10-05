Bigg Boss Tamil 9: How much money will the winner take home?

Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to return with its ninth season on October 5, and excitement among fans is already at a fever pitch. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who successfully hosted the previous season, will return once again to anchor the reality show — this time with an even bigger paycheck and grander rewards for contestants.

The show, which began its journey in 2017, has evolved into one of Tamil television’s biggest success stories, blending drama, competition, and cultural commentary. But beyond the emotional highs and viral moments, Bigg Boss Tamil has also become a platform of life-changing money and fame — for both its winners and hosts.

The rise of Bigg Boss Tamil’s prize money When Bigg Boss Tamil first aired, it offered a ₹50 lakh cash prize to the winner — a handsome sum at the time. Season 1 winner Aarav walked away not just with the money but also with newfound stardom.

Since then, the show’s success has pushed the prize money higher each season. Winners like Riythvika (Season 2), Mugen Rao (Season 3), and Aari Arjunan (Season 4) each received around ₹50 lakh, along with brand endorsements and opportunities in Tamil cinema.

In recent years, however, the stakes have soared. By Season 6, winner Mohammed Azeem reportedly received over ₹60 lakh, and speculation is rife that this year’s Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner could take home ₹1 crore, making it the biggest cash prize in the show’s history, The Times of India reported.

The growing rewards reflect the franchise’s skyrocketing popularity — and the intense competition it inspires among contestants.

Vijay Sethupathi takes over from Kamal Haasan Until Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, the show was synonymous with Kamal Haasan, whose charisma and hosting style played a key role in its success. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Haasan was paid nearly ₹130 crore for Season 7, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts in India.

After his exit, Vijay Sethupathi took over hosting duties from Season 8 onwards — a move that brought a fresh dynamic to the show. As per Filmibeat Tamil, Sethupathi was reportedly signed for ₹60 crore last season, and his fee has now been increased to ₹75 crore for Bigg Boss Tamil 9, underscoring his growing appeal as the new face of the franchise.