Bigg Boss Tamil 9, Kannada 12 Grand Finale Tonight: When to watch, finalists, prize money and more

Bigg Boss Tamil 9, Kannada 12 Grand Finale Tonight: After nearly four months of high-voltage drama, emotional breakdowns and headline-making controversies, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and Bigg Boss Kannada 12 are all set to crown their winners. Both reality shows will air their grand finales on Sunday evening, bringing curtains down on two of the most talked-about seasons in recent years.

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep, the finales promise surprises, emotional moments and one last round of suspense for fans.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finale: Date, Time, Finalists And Prize Money The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be broadcast on Sunday, December 18, starting at 6pm. Viewers can tune in via Star Vijay and stream it live on Jio Hotstar.

Breaking from tradition, this season will see only four finalists instead of the usual top five — a direct result of multiple dramatic eliminations. The finalists battling it out for the trophy are Sabarinathan, Aurora Sinclair, Divya Ganesan and Vikkals Vikram.

Season 9 made headlines after two contestants — Kamrudin and Parvathy — were shown the door via red cards in the same episode, a first in the show’s history. Adding to the shock value, strong contender Gana Vinoth exited the house last week after accepting ₹18 lakh as part of the show’s cash-out twist.

The eventual winner will take home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, though fans are waiting to see if the makers introduce any last-minute twists during the finale.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: All You Need To Know The finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 will also air on Sunday, December 18, at 6pm. The episode will be broadcast on Colors Kannada and streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

Unlike its Tamil counterpart, the Kannada edition heads into the finale with six finalists — Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva. One of them will lift the trophy and walk away with ₹50 lakh in prize money.