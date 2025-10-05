Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live Updates: Vijay Sethupathi set to kick off much-awaited new season tonight

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live Updates: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is all set to premiere today, October 5, with actor Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host for a second consecutive year.

The grand launch event will begin at 5 pm and promises an entertaining start to the new season.

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will step into the Bigg Boss house this year. While the official list of contestants will be revealed only during the premiere, several names have already surfaced online, adding to the excitement.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Where to watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar Tamil from October 5.

Expected contestants:

Tonight's premiere will reveal this season’s contestants — with names like Kani Thiru, Praveen Gandhi, and Vinoth Babu already making waves online.

