Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live Updates: Vijay Sethupathi set to kick off much-awaited new season tonight

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live Updates: The grand launch event will begin at 5 pm and promises an entertaining start to the new season. Actor Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host for a second consecutive year.

Updated5 Oct 2025, 04:25:00 PM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live Updates: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is all set to premiere today, October 5, with actor Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host for a second consecutive year.

The grand launch event will begin at 5 pm and promises an entertaining start to the new season.

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will step into the Bigg Boss house this year. While the official list of contestants will be revealed only during the premiere, several names have already surfaced online, adding to the excitement.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Where to watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar Tamil from October 5.

Expected contestants:

Tonight's premiere will reveal this season’s contestants — with names like Kani Thiru, Praveen Gandhi, and Vinoth Babu already making waves online.

Follow LiveMint for live updates on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Follow updates here:
5 Oct 2025, 04:25:00 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: Stage is set for the grand premiere | Watch

5 Oct 2025, 04:22:19 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: Other likely participants of the show

Social media influencer “Watermelon Star” Diwakar, model Apsara CJ, and actors Praveen Devasagayam, Subiksha Krishnan, and FJ alias Adisayam are also speculated to be part of this year’s lineup.

5 Oct 2025, 04:21:56 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: About Vinoth Babu

Vinoth Babu is a familiar face from Tamil television serials such as Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum and Thendral Vandhu Ennai Thodum.

Vinoth has also won reality shows such as Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 2 and Start Music Season 4.

5 Oct 2025, 04:21:01 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: Who is Kongu Manjunathan

Kongu Manjunathan is a well-known orator and entrepreneur.

5 Oct 2025, 04:15:26 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: About Praveen Gandhi

Praveen Gandhi is well-known director of Tamil film industry who has helmed films such as Ratchagan (1997), Jodi (1999), and Star (2001)

5 Oct 2025, 04:14:06 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: Who is Kani Thiru?

Kani Thiru is a popular television personality, known for winning the cooking reality show Cooku with Comali Season 2. Kani also appeared in the thriller series Parachute.

She is the daughter of filmmaker Agathiyan and is married to director Thiru. Her sisters, Vijayalakshmi Feroz and Niranjani Ahathian, are also well-known in the Tamil entertainment industry.

5 Oct 2025, 04:12:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Launch Live: List of expected contestants

  • Kani Thiru
  • Praveen Gandhi
  • Vinoth Babu

5 Oct 2025, 04:10:20 PM IST

