Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Vijay Sethupathi hands red cards to Parvathy, Kamrudin weeks before finale

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: A dramatic turn of events unfolded on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 after contestants Parvathy and Kamrudin were handed red cards just two weeks ahead of the finale, following an explosive confrontation inside the house.

Saturday’s episode opened with host Vijay Sethupathi revisiting footage from the previous night’s car task, during which tensions spiralled out of control. The visuals showed Parvathy and Kamrudin engaging in aggressive and objectionable behaviour towards fellow contestant Sandra, including physically forcing her out of the car. The situation escalated further when remarks involving Subiksha’s fisherman community were dragged into the argument, drawing strong reactions from other housemates.

Inside the car, Divya, who was with Subiksha and Aurora, was seen repeatedly calling out Parvathy and Kamrudin’s conduct during the prolonged task. Even after the task ended, the confrontations continued, prompting the host to step in.

Addressing the housemates, Vijay Sethupathi first checked on Sandra’s health and clarified that she had suffered a panic attack, countering claims made inside the house that she had experienced fits. He then sought reactions from contestants including Gana Vinoth, Sabari, Vikkals Vikram, Aurora, Subiksha and Divya, all of whom stated that Parvathy and Kamrudin had crossed the line and failed to restrain their actions.

The host then gave Parvathy and Kamrudin a chance to explain themselves, clearly instructing them not to justify or deflect blame. However, both attempted to hold Sandra responsible for provoking them, prompting Sethupathi to intervene and warn that their actions had damaged the dignity of the show.

While Parvathy claimed she had only pushed Sandra, Gana Vinoth countered this by stating that both contestants had kicked her. In a tense moment, Vijay Sethupathi also pointed out that Parvathy had spoken negatively about Kamrudin behind his back to multiple contestants. Moments later, he issued red cards to both Parvathy and Kamrudin — a first in the history of the Tamil edition of the reality show.

The decision left the house divided. While Sabari and Divya welcomed the move, several others were visibly stunned. Divya later told Kamrudin that his game had suffered because of Parvathy, while Gana Vinoth alleged that she had repeatedly triggered him and then stepped back as things escalated.

An emotional scene followed as Sandra broke down in tears and was comforted by Subiksha. Parvathy attempted to apologise, but none of the contestants were willing to accept it. Kamrudin, meanwhile, broke down, fell at Sandra’s feet seeking forgiveness, and exited the house. Gana Vinoth was seen in tears as well, advising Kamrudin to distance himself from Parvathy.