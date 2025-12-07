Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 9 recap: Aadhirai’s return stirs love triangles, confession-room votes and Prajin’s exit

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 9 had its fair share of surprises and drama. Aadhirai, who exited the show in Week 3, made an unexpected comeback to the house, leading to several changes. Aadhirai’s return sparked discussions about love triangles amid FJ and Viyana’s blooming relationship. Meanwhile, the contestants also voted in a private confession room in Week 9. Despite being at risk, Kani Thiru managed to remain safe for another week in the house.

Aadhirai makes a comeback Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 9 achieved new heights of drama after no eviction in Week 8. Aadhirai, who had been kicked out in Week 3, unexpectedly returned to the house. The abrupt return changed the dynamics of the group, causing new conflicts. It also sparked concerns about participants, who were already under pressure, changing allegiances.

FJ and Viyana’s blooming relationship FJ and Viyana had become closer while Aadhirai was away. Aadhirai’s comeback took a jab at FJ and Viyana’s blooming relationship. During discussions about past love triangles, Kamrudin got an honorary mention. Meanwhile, host Vijay Sethupathi continued to build suspense with unexpected turns, as tense debates followed emotional exchanges.

Voting in the confession room This week's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 nomination task involved voting in a private confession room. Kani Thiru, VJ Paaru, Vikkalas Vikram, Amit, Prajin Padmanabhan, Sandra Amy, Divya Ganesh, Kamrudin, FJ, Gana Vinoth, and Subiksha Kumar were among the housemates at risk.

Who is safe in Week 9? Kani Thiru has been spared from elimination due to the massive number of votes cast by fans, reports FilmiBeat. VJ Paaru is also safe from elimination.

Who is expected to get eliminated in Week 9? FilmiBeat reports that Prajin Padmanabhan faced elimination since he received the least number of votes in Week 9. You can stream Bigg Boss Tamil 24/7 on JioHotstar. Additionally, you can watch it on Colors Tamil.

FAQs Who returned to the house in Week 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil 9? Aadhirai returned to the house in Week 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Who hosts Bigg Boss Tamil 9? Vijay Sethupathi hosts Bigg Boss Tamil 9.