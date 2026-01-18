Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and more about Vijay Sethupathi's show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Finale: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, Bigg Boss Tamil 9, is all set to conclude. After almost 15 weeks of drama, entertainment, fights, allegations, heart-warming friendships and eliminations, the winner of the season will be announced soon. From its grand finale timings to finalists, prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finale.

When to watch Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finale The much-awaited grand night of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is scheduled to take place tonight, Sunday, January 18.

Advertisement

The finale episode will kickstart at 6 pm as host Vijay Sethupathi will take to the stage. The special episode will begin with performances, celebrations and more.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finale The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will go live on television. It will be available on Star Vijay. The episode, along with previous ones, will be available online as well. Viewers can stream them on JioHotstar as the live telecast begins in the evening.

Meet the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Unlike the previous season, this time the makers of the show officially announced the Top 4 finalists this season instead of the Top 5. After enduring tasks, securing votes and playing as per strategies in the house, the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 are Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari. All of them enjoy a massive fan following on social media.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the winner of the season, as always, will be decided based on votes from the audience.

However, voting lines are now closed. Voting lines were closed at 11:59 PM on January 16.

What does the winner get Meanwhile, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will go home with a whopping cash prize of ₹50 lakh, along with the coveted winner’s trophy. However, it is not known whether the show will have any last-minute surprises involving prize money. Previously, a similar twist was introduced to the recently concluded season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The audience will have to wait till tonight to know about the twists and turns of the finale night.

Advertisement

Celebrity guests and performances As per the traditions of the show, all contestants from this season, including the eliminated ones have been invited to join the grand finale. They are expected to return to the stage as a part of the celebration. Additionally, celebrity appearances are also expected, including a few popular Tamil stars who may be invited to promote their upcoming releases.

Check promo here:

The finale night will also see powerful performances by contestants and special guests, besides an expected solo from the host, Vijay Sethupathi.