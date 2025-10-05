Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Premiere date, time, where to watch, and contestant list

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is set to premiere today, October 5, with actor Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host for a second consecutive year. The grand launch event will begin at 5 pm and promises an entertaining start to the new season.

Advertisement

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will step into the Bigg Boss house this year. While the official list of contestants will be revealed only during the premiere, several names have already surfaced online, adding to the excitement.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar Tamil from October 5.

Advertisement

Expected contestants According to a report by The Times of India, popular television personality Kani Thiru is among the likely contestants. Known for winning the cooking reality show Cooku with Comali Season 2, Kani also appeared in the thriller series Parachute. She is the daughter of filmmaker Agathiyan and is married to director Thiru. Her sisters, Vijayalakshmi Feroz and Niranjani Ahathian, are also well-known in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Director Praveen Gandhi, who has helmed films such as Ratchagan (1997), Jodi (1999), and Star (2001), is another rumoured participant. Other names being mentioned include Kongu Manjunathan, a well-known orator and entrepreneur, and Vinoth Babu, a familiar face from Tamil television serials such as Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum and Thendral Vandhu Ennai Thodum. Vinoth has also won reality shows such as Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 2 and Start Music Season 4.

Advertisement

Social media influencer “Watermelon Star” Diwakar, model Apsara CJ, and actors Praveen Devasagayam, Subiksha Krishnan, and FJ alias Adisayam are also speculated to be part of this year’s lineup.