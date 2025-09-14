Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Bigg Boss Tamil is gearing up for its much-awaited new season, with Vijay Sethupathi once again taking on hosting duties. After replacing Kamal Haasan in the previous season, Sethupathi is all set to continue as the face of the popular reality show. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to catch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will mark its debut on 5 October.

The show will be available on TV and online. Viewers can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes on their smart TVs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and more smart gadgets on JioHotstar.

It will also air on Vijay Television.

JioHotstar Tamil has officially announced the premiere date of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. Taking to social media, the streaming platform shared the update with a cryptic caption in Tamil: “பாக்க பாக்க தான் புரியும்… போக போக தான் தெரியும்” (You will understand when you see it… the more it goes, the more you’ll know), followed by, “Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch – அக்டோபர் 5 முதல்” (“From October 5”).

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 promo The promo poster features Vijay Sethupathi flashing a big smile with his arms spread open. Set against a glass backdrop with a diamond pattern, he seems to be hinting at the possible theme of this season.

The makers are yet to announce details of the upcoming season. Soon, the theme of Season 9 will be unveiled.

The Bigg Boss Tamil house will also get a makeover.

The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will be announced during the grand premiere night.

Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Tamil is the regional version of Bigg Boss India, hosted by Salman Khan. The Tamil version of the reality show made its debut in 2017 with Kamal Haasan as the host.

Haasan continued to host the show for the first seven successful seasons. In 2024, Vijay Sethupathi stepped in to take over as host for Season 8, following Kamal’s exit from the show.

Over the years, the popular reality series has crowned several winners, including Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao, Aari Arjunan, Raju Jeyamohan, Mohammed Azeem, Archana Ravichandran, and Muthukumaran Jegatheesan.

The franchise also expanded in 2022 with an OTT-exclusive version titled Bigg Boss Ultimate, initially hosted by Kamal Haasan and later by Silambarasan TR.

Additionally, Seasons 2 and 8 introduced a companion spin-off called Bigg Boss Fun Unlimited, where evicted contestants were interviewed.