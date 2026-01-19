Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh takes home trophy, here's how much prize money she won

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner: After more than three months of drama, entertainment, and fights, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 came to an end on Sunday. Host Vijay Sethupathi took centre at the much-awaited grand finale night. He declared actor Divya Ganesh the winner of the season.

Divya Ganes wins Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Divya seemed surprised when host Vijay Sethupathi declared her the winner. She went on and hugged the first runner-up, Sabari, sharing a sweet moment.

“Winning moment freezed 🔥❤️ | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 #BiggBossTamilSeason9 #NowShowing #OnnumePuriyala #BiggBossSeason9Tamil #BiggBoss9 #BiggBossSeason9 #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB9 #BiggBossSeason9 #VijayTV #VijayTelevision,” read the official post.

Divya Ganesh lifted the coveted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 trophy.

She bagged a cash prize of ₹50 lakh which was handed over to her. Along with the prize money, she also received a new Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11: Divya almost evicted until twist flips the result

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale The grand finale was streamed on Star Vijay. The special episode, which began at 6 pm, along with previous ones, is now available online as well. Viewers who missed the live stream can catch all updates on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 began on 5 October with Sethupathi returning as the host.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finalists This time, 20 contestants, with four additional wildcard entries, competed in the house. After drama, entertainment, fights, allegations and emotional breakdowns in the house, the top 4 finalists of the season were Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair.

While Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up, Vikkals Vikram was declared the second. Aurora Sinclair took the spot of the third runner-up at the show.

During the finale night of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, host Vijay Sethupathi surprised the finalists with a sweet gift. He gifted miniature replica of the Bigg Boss house to all finalists of the season.

Meanwhile, new pictures of Divya Ganesh with the winner's trophy have also surfaced online. In one them, she was seen planting a kiss on the prestigious trophy.