Subscribe

Bigg Boss Tamil star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan marries ex-CSK player Anirudha Srikkanth

Tamil actress-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan and former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth have married on November 27, 2025, in Chennai. The intimate ceremony followed weeks of speculation.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published27 Nov 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Actor-model Samyuktha and former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth are now married.
Actor-model Samyuktha and former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth are now married.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Tamil actress-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan and former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth have officially tied the knot. The couple said their vows on November 27, 2025 during an intimate, traditional Tamil Hindu wedding in Chennai, surrounded by close friends and family.

Advertisement

For their special day, Samyuktha looked resplendent in a modest yet elegant gold-coloured saree complemented by traditional temple jewellery — a look that many described as radiant and rooted in culture. Anirudha, on the other hand, wore a matching gold-toned shirt with a veshti (dhoti), blending tradition with understated charm.

The wedding comes after weeks of rumours and speculation among fans and media outlets. The pair had quietly shared a photograph together during Diwali, which earlier this month led to widespread talk about a potential wedding. That post, widely shared online, effectively ended the dating gossip.

Advertisement
 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentBigg Boss Tamil star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan marries ex-CSK player Anirudha Srikkanth
Read Next Story