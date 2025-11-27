Bigg Boss Tamil star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan marries ex-CSK player Anirudha Srikkanth

In a heartwarming turn of events, Tamil actress-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan and former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth have officially tied the knot. The couple said their vows on November 27, 2025 during an intimate, traditional Tamil Hindu wedding in Chennai, surrounded by close friends and family.

For their special day, Samyuktha looked resplendent in a modest yet elegant gold-coloured saree complemented by traditional temple jewellery — a look that many described as radiant and rooted in culture. Anirudha, on the other hand, wore a matching gold-toned shirt with a veshti (dhoti), blending tradition with understated charm.

The wedding comes after weeks of rumours and speculation among fans and media outlets. The pair had quietly shared a photograph together during Diwali, which earlier this month led to widespread talk about a potential wedding. That post, widely shared online, effectively ended the dating gossip.