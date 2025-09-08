Bigg Boss Telugu 9 full list of contestants with pics: Celebrities and commoners; Flora Saini, Thanuja Puttaswamy, more

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiered on September 7. Hosted by Nagarjuna, it has introduced a “dual house” format. Commoners will occupy the main lavish house while celebrities will take the second house with fewer amenities.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of celebrity contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 9:

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sanjjanaa Galrani is an actress and model. She works in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She debuted with Soggadu (2005), rose to fame in Bujjigadu (2008) and starred in Dandupalya 2 (2017). She is known for bold roles.

Advertisement

Suman Shetty

Suman Shetty

Suman Shetty is a well-known comedian in Telugu and Tamil films. He became famous with his debut in Jayam (2002). It won him the Nandi Award. Since then, he has acted in over 100 movies.

Advertisement

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known as Thanuja Gowda, is a South Indian TV actress known in Telugu and Kannada serials. She rose to fame as Parvathi in Mudda Mandaram. She later appeared in Mounaragam.

Flora Saini

Flora Saini

Advertisement

Flora Saini has acted in over 80 films across Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. Born in Chandigarh, she is widely recognised for her role as the ghost in Stree and her bold appearance in the web series Gandii Baat.

Jabardasth Emmanuel

Jabardasth Emmanuel

Advertisement

Jabardasth Emmanuel is a Telugu comedian from Hyderabad. He is loved for his skits on the comedy show Jabardasth. He rose to fame with quick humour, expressive style and catchy lines.

Rithu Chowdary

Rithu Chowdary

Rithu Chowdary is a Telugu actress, anchor and influencer from Hyderabad. She began as a Star Maa Music anchor and gained fame with serials like Gorintaku and Suryavamsam. She also runs a YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Bharani Shankar

Bharani Shankar

Bharani Shankar has acted in more than 30 Telugu TV serials. He typically plays comic, romantic and anti-hero roles. He also appeared in films like Baahubali, where he played Martanda.

Shrasti Verma

Shrasti Verma

Advertisement

Shrasti Verma is a choreographer in Telugu cinema. She trained under Jani Master and worked on big films like Jailer, Pushpa 2, Rangasthalam and Vikrant Rona. She debuted as an actress in Yatha Raja Thata Praja.

Ramu Rathod

Ramu Rathod

Ramu Rathod, a folk singer and dancer from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, is known for his viral hit Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu. A member of the Banjara Lambadi community, he fuses traditional rhythms with modern beats.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of commoners in Bigg Boss Telugu 9:

Srija Dammu

Srija Dammu

Srija Dammu is a social media influencer from Andhra Pradesh. She has worked in dance performances and short films. She has around 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online

Priya Shetty

Priya Shetty

Priya Shetty is a social media influencer from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. She was a finalist in the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, a special round of auditions for the season.

Demon Pawan

Demon Pawan

Advertisement

Demon Pawan is a sports model, actor and social media influencer. He is from the city of Tanuku in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He is known for his passion for fitness and anime.

Harita Harish

Harita Harish

Harita Harish is a YouTuber known for comedy skits. During Agnipariksha, he had an exchange with the judges. On the first day in the house, he had a heated argument with fellow commoner Maryada Manish.

Advertisement

Kalyan Padala

Kalyan Padala

Kalyan Padala is a former Indian Army soldier. He is often referred to as "Soldier Kalyan". He is from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. He became a social media influencer after his military service.

Maryada Manish

Maryada Manish

Advertisement