Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11: Divya almost evicted until twist flips the result

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11: After the surprise double eviction of wildcard contestants Nikhil Nair and Gaurav Gupta last week, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 entered Week 11 with six contestants in the danger zone — Emmanuel, Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Sanjana Galrani, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri.

Advertisement

The weekend episode featured the much-awaited Family Week, adding both warmth and drama to the show. However, the biggest shock came during the elimination announcement. Host Nagarjuna revealed that Divya had received the lowest number of public votes and would have been evicted based on the audience poll.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 9 full list of contestants with pics: Celebrities and commoners

But the twist didn’t end there.

Emmanuel, who gained a special power earlier, was given the authority to decide whether the elimination would actually take place. He chose to cancel it — resulting in no eviction this week and allowing all nine housemates to continue their journey in the game.

Watch the video here:

Emmanuel also achieved a new milestone by becoming a three-time captain and avoiding nominations for nine consecutive weeks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, family members of contestants including Bharani, Kalyan, Emmanuel and Divya entered the house, leading to emotional reunions. During a task to rank the top five players, most family members placed Thanuja among the top contenders for the title.

With the grand finale approaching, the season is only getting more intense as strategies shift and alliances tighten.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 streams on JioCinema and airs weekdays at 9.30pm and weekends at 9pm on Star Maa.

Meanwhile, The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has struck an emotional chord with viewers, featuring a touching reunion moment for contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy. The actor was visibly moved as her Mudda Mandaram co-stars made a surprise appearance on stage, bringing her to tears.

Advertisement

Hosted by Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show highlighted the reunion during its Family Week segment. The clip has been drawing attention online, crossing 1.4 million views shortly after release.

Sharing the promo, the show’s official handle wrote, “Get ready… Sunday entertainment is loading with all the fun and family love! (sic).”