Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who are the top 5 finalists of Nagarjuna show? All about grand finale date, prize money and more

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is about to wrap up its current season. The show hosted by Nagarjuna is gearing up for its grand finale. After three months of entertainment, drama, fights and mental breakdown, the show currently has the top 5 finalists.

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu kick-started on September 7 with Nagarjuna marking his return as the host.

Meet the finalists of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Last week on Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, six contestants were nominated for eviction. Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, Thanuja and Bharani Shankar faced the tough elimination. During the weekend, Suman Shetty and Bharani Shankar were eliminated from the show.

This leaves the show with the top five finalists of the ongoing season.

Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa are the top five finalists of this season. All of them enjoy popularity on social media among their fans.

When is the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale According to multiple reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale is likely to be held on December 21. However, the makers of the show and its official partners are yet to confirm these speculations. No official date has been announced by the channel as well. This has further fuelled excitement among fans who are eagerly counting down to the final episode of the season.

For those curious about when and where to catch the finale, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 airs at 10 PM on weekdays. The weekend episodes, which are hosted by Nagarjuna, are telecast at 9 PM on Saturdays and Sundays on Star Maa. Viewers can also catch the 24-hour live stream of the show on JioHotstar.

The much-awaited grand finale is likely to follow the same telecast schedule while being simultaneously available on the platform’s digital streaming service and television at the same time.

Prize money of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will take home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, along with the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. With the show entering its final week, the anticipation has reached fever pitch, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see who will be the winner.

