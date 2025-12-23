Bigg Boss Telugu actor Sivaji faces backlash over misogynistic language, moral policing: ‘Beauty is in wearing…’

Telugu actor Sivaji has come under sharp criticism online for remarks widely described as misogynistic and regressive, made during a promotional event for his upcoming film Dhandoraa in Hyderabad.

At the event on Monday evening, Sivaji praised anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree, calling it “modest”. When the audience began chanting the name of Mangapathi — his antagonist character from Court: State vs A Nobody — the actor went off-script, launching into a monologue on how women should dress in public.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 actor claimed women who wear revealing clothes invite judgment and consequences, asserting that women are “beautiful only when dressed modestly”. He also used the term “saamaan” to refer to women’s bodies — language that many online users flagged as dehumanising and commonly associated with incel culture. At one point, he said women who dress “immodestly” are privately labelled as “daridrapu m***a” (wretched women), drawing applause from sections of the audience on stage.

Internet Pushback Grows While some at the venue appeared to cheer his comments, the backlash online was swift. Social media users accused the actor of normalising moral policing and shaming women under the guise of cultural values. Several posts questioned why no one on stage intervened as Sivaji continued his remarks.

“Ee nakka inka inka worstu ga avthunaadu, could none of them standing behind him stop him ffs??? (This fox keeps getting worse by the day. Could none of them standing there stop him?)” questioned an X (formerly Twitter) user. One opined, “A suo motu case should be initiated against Sivaji by the Women’s Commission for making such a derogatory remark on a public platform.”

Also Read | How much Bigg Boss Telugu 9 prize money did Kalyan Padala win?

Calls were also made for action by women’s rights bodies, with users arguing that such statements on a public platform reinforce harmful attitudes toward women.

Chinmayi, Manchu Manoj Speak Out Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi strongly criticised Sivaji, accusing him of “rage-baiting” to promote his film. She pointed out that professional spaces were being used to shame women, and highlighted the use of terms like “saamaan” as deeply problematic. Chinmayi also questioned why cultural standards were being selectively applied to women, noting that Sivaji himself was dressed in Western clothing.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Kalyan Padala is the winner

Actor Manchu Manoj also issued a statement condemning Sivaji’s remarks. “Policing women’s clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable,” he said, adding that public figures must recognise the influence their words carry.