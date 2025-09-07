Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Premiere: Nagarjuna welcome Srija Dammu, Flora Saini and more participants

The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss Telugu is back with a new season! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 kick-started on Sunday night with a grand launch. Superstar Nagarjuna returned once again as the host.

Advertisement

Where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 The reality show is airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar.

This season, the makers have raised the stakes with a fresh dual-house format.

Another major highlight of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is the addition of commoners alongside celebrities, making the competition for the prestigious trophy even more intense.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand premiere The grand premiere opened with Nagarjuna’s high-energy performance to Soniyo Soniyo, setting the stage on fire. He then introduced the lavish Bigg Boss house to the audience and went on to welcome the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 confirmed participants So far, eleven contestants have officially been announced as participants of this year.

Advertisement

The confirmed names of participants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 are Sanjjanaa Galrani, Demon Pawan, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Flora Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Bharani Shankar, Shrasti Verma, Ramu Rathod, Haritha Harish and Srija Dammu.

If reports are true, Harshith Reddy and Suman Setty are likely to join the house soon.

The first contestant to make her entry into the Bigg Boss house was Kannada actress Thanuja Puttaswamy.

She was soon followed by South Indian actress Flora Saini, who previously taked about her past struggles with domestic violence. Kalyan Padala also secured his spot as one of the earliest entrants after proving his worth in the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha pre-show.

The fourth contestant to walk in was the popular comedian, Jabardasth Emmanuel.

Advertisement

Joining him as the fifth contestant was choreographer Shrasti Verma, who is best known for films like Pushpa 2, Jailer, Vikrant Rona, Game Changer, and Rangasthalam.

The sixth entrant was Haritha Harish, the second commoner of the season.

Social media influencer Rithu Chowdary joined the show as the seventh participant, followed by actor Bharani Shankar, the eighth contestant.

Demon Pawan joined as the third commoner after being voted by fans. He is the ninth contestant to step into the house.

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, known for her films Dandupalya 2, Bujjigadu, and Ganda Hendathi, became the tenth participant of the season.

Singer Ramu Rathod, who delivered hit the track Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu, is the eleventh contestant to join the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

Advertisement

Srija Dammu became the next participant to be confirmed for the show.