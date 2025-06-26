From Beyonce to Linkin Park: The can’t-miss tours making history in 2025

The year 2025 is turning out to be monumental for live music with some of the world’s top performers returning to the stage. Some of them have been breaking attendance records and electrifying venues across the globe.

Lady Gaga draws a historic 2.5 million fans in a single concert At the forefront is Lady Gaga, who set a staggering new benchmark with 2.5 million attendees at a standalone concert this year. This, according to an earlier HT report, was one of the highest-attended live music events in history. Gaga, who performed at Copacabana on May 3, drew more audience than Taylor Swift or Rihanna did, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Metallica’s M72 World Tour also drew a massive crowd of its own. With support from acts like Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Ice Nine Kills, and Suicidal Tendencies, the band drew a crowd of 47,500 attendees at the JMA Wireless Dome, where record-breaking attendance was last witnessed in 1982.

Running from April 19 to June 29, the tour is smashing expectations and reasserting the band's legendary status.

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar lead genre-spanning lineups However, this is not all; other major players are keeping the stage hot this year. For starters, Beyonce, or as fans call her, Queen Bey, returned with her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which began in April and will conclude in July, showcasing her country-inspired album that includes hits like “Texas Hold ’Em” and “Blackbird.”

Next in line is Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who set a new record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert. Reportedly, he made $14.8 million at Seattle’s Lumen Field during his Grand National tour; he also became the first rapper to break the $9 million mark for a single performance and achieved this feat twice in 2025.

Coldplay is currently globe-trotting as their Music of the Spheres World Tour continues until September 2025. According to an IQ Magazine report, the band earned $136,838,807 from 21 concerts they held so far. The band has made stops in Europe, Asia, North America, and New Zealand.

Taylor Swift is sitting out after Eras Tour In 2025, Billie Eilish is on the road with her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, while Linkin Park is hitting the stage for their From Zero Tour, featuring bands like Queens of the Stone Age, AFI, and Spiritbox from April 26 to September 24.

Classic rock fans were excited to see AC/DC back on tour with their Power Up Tour from April 10 to May 28, along with The Pretty Reckless. If you're after a cool concert experience, The Eagles are doing a residency at the new Las Vegas Sphere from January 17 to April 12.

Even though Taylor Swift is taking a break in 2025 after her Eras Tour, there are still lots of great shows and live performances to check out.

FAQs Who set the biggest concert attendance record in 2025? Lady Gaga, with a record-setting 2.5 million fans attending her standalone concert.

Which artists are touring in 2025? Artists like Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Linkin Park, and Metallica are all on tour in 2025.