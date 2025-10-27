Bihar: Akshara Singh celebrates Chhath Puja with family, sings devotional songs at ghat

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Celebrations of Chhath Puja are in full swing across Bihar, and on this occasion, actress Akshara Singh's family offered sandhya 'arghya' on the 3rd day of the festivity.

In the visuals, Akshara is seen participating in the rituals at the ghat, singing devotional Chhath song along with other women devotees.

Dressed in traditional attire, the actress offered prayers to the Sun God and performed the evening 'arghya' with her family, marking the auspicious occasion with devotion and joy.

"Happy Chhath Puja to everyone...Chhath Puja is a big sentiment for us Biharis...Chhath Puja teaches us to see people as equals, understand each other and move forward together. I feel that throughout the year we should live together and not hate or cheat anyone," she said earlier while extending the warm greetings.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday.

The third day marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings).On Kharna, devotees observe a fast from morning to evening and partake of 'Rasiya kheer' and roti at night. The third day involves a rigorous 36-hour fast, concluding in the early hours of the fourth day.

The festival will conclude with 'Usha Arghya' (morning offerings) on Tuesday (October 28). This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth. The festival holds immense significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal and is celebrated with equal fervour by diaspora communities worldwide. (ANI)