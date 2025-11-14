Bihar Election Result 2025: Neha Sharma’s father Ajeet Sharma defeated by BJP’s Rohit Pandey in close fight

Bihar Election Result 2025: Counting of votes for the Assembly election in Bihar is over. Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, who is Bollywood actor Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma's father, lost out on the Bhagalpur constituency to Bharatiya Janata Party's Rohit Pandey.

BJP's Rohit Pandey defeats Ajeet Sharma According to the official website, Pandey won the seat by a margin of 13,474 after 28 rounds of counting, defeating Sharma.

Previously, Sharma was seen leading as Panday was trailing behind after 16 rounds of counting.

Who is Ajeet Sharma Ajeet Sharma is a three-time MLA who has been a member of the party for years now. He saw a tough defeat despite a glamourous campaign ahead of the elections in the state, drawing a massive crowd.

His daughter, actor Neha Sharma, was also a part of the campaign. She was seen in her hometown, putting a halt to her work commitments in Mumbai. She took part in a roadshow with her father and promoted the party on social media, appealing to voters in support of Sharma.

Neha Sharma for Congress “The city that raised me, shaped me, loved me — Bhagalpur, you’ll always be my heart. Every smile, every moment of warmth, every cheer — I felt it deeply. भागलपुर की प्रिय जानता का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया,” she wrote on her X account.

“Thanks for all the creative videos floating around. Everyone in Bhagalpur knows where my heart lies — my Dad has always been with Congress. इस बार भगवान की कृपा से INDIA Alliance की सरकार बनेगी। Vote ज़रूर करें — सोच-समझकर, अपने देश के लिए। हर वोट की अहमियत है। 🇮🇳 #BiharElection2025,” she added on election day.

Senior Congress leader Ajeet Sharma has represented the Bhagalpur Assembly seat since 2014. He secured victories in both the 2015 and 2020 elections. He is among the popular faces of the party.

Bihar Election Result 2025 NDA crossed the majority mark in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, defeating the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. It includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate the NDA's clear victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. He said, "We are the servants of the people. We keep making the people happy with our hard work and we have stolen the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said 'Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar'..."