Bijuria song from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ OUT: Varun Dhawan shines as Sonu Nigam stirs nostalgia | Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is making waves since its teaser release on August 29. Scheduled for release on the occasion of Dussehra festival on October 2, the romantic comedy revived old Bollywood feel and memories with the tunes of Sonu Nigam's Bijuria song.

The first song 'Bijuria' of Shashank Khaitan directorial movie released on September 3.

With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's energetic dance moves, Sonu Nigam's hit song marks a vibrant celebration. The description to the song states, “A firecracker of a song 🧨, presenting ‘Bijuria’ from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’! Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the video, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Ravi Pawar. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur and penned by Sonu Nigam and Tanishk Bagchi, hit play, turn it up, and let the beat take over!”

The music video, suggesting Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf's pre-wedding festivities, is a reimagined version of Sonu Nigam's chartbuster. Featuring a modern twist, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Ravi Pawar while the original song was composed by Ravi Pawar.

On the new version of the song, Sonu Nigam said, "Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment. I'm humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared, "There's a connection and a vibe we've all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance," ANI reported.

The rom-com is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions. The caption to the teaser released last week stated, “Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding.” The short 52-second teaser concluded with 'banter' between Varun and Janhvi's characters.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the song as one user remarked, “SONU NIGAM 'S voice, VARUN DHAWAN 'S energy, JANHVI'S charm, what else do we need.”

A second user wrote, “Bijuriya is a cult 90s gem, and while the remix is energetic, it misses the magic of the OG. We truly wish to see a Retro Version — Sonu Nigam as the only lead singer and also appearing in the video. That would keep the nostalgia alive, give authenticity, and connect old fans with the new generation. Sonu Sir is Bijuriya — no one can match his voice and charm.”

A third comment read, “Sonu nigam's era is back!”