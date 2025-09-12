Bike-borne gunmen open fire outside Disha Patani’s home in UP's Bareilly, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Multiple rounds of shots were fired outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's house in Civil Lines, Bareilly, late at night, police confirmed on Friday. Two motorbike-borne assailants opened fire over the alleged insult of Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. Reportedly, the Goldy Brar group has claimed responsibility for the firing, as per India Today.

Open firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly house According to the same portal, several rounds were fired, including two rounds of aerial firing.

Reportedly, the incident took place at around 4:30 am.

No casualties in the incident have been reported.

FIR lodged after firing outside Disha Patani's house An FIR has been lodged after the incident. Five teams are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, armed police have been deployed at the actor's residence, and security has been tightened.

SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya told news agency ANI, “Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants.”

"FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety..."

Disha Patani accused of insulting Hindu saints? Meanwhile, India Today quoted a post, written in Hindi, that issued a warning to the film industry.

It read, "Jai Shri Ram, Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani’s (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive."

“This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty,” it concluded.