Bill Cosby mourns loss of The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Washington DC [US], July 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Bill Cosby recalled his working experience with his 'The Cosby Show' co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner after the former passed away at the age of 54 due to drowning, reported Variety.

Advertisement

Warner passed away on Sunday after an accidental drowning while swimming off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica during a family vacation. According to local authorities, the actor was caught in a strong current. Despite efforts by beachgoers and first responders, Warner could not be revived, reported Variety.

In an interview with ABC News, as quoted by Variety, Cosby reflected on Warner's legacy both on and off the screen, remembering him as "very professional" and "a great studier."

"I enjoyed working with him very much. He always knew his part, he always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go," said Bill Cosby as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the role of Theo Huxtable was loosely inspired by Cosby's real-life son, Ennis, who was murdered in 1997. Cosby noted the parallels between the two young men and shared that Warner and Ennis were friends during their youth.

Advertisement

Cosby also stated that he maintained a paternal bond with Warner long after 'The Cosby Show' ended its eight-season run from 1984 to 1992.

"Malcolm calls here regularly. While I was their TV dad, I never stopped being a father to them," added Bill Cosby, as quoted by Variety.

According to Wyatt, Cosby has been in contact with other "Cosby Show" alumni, including Phylicia Rashad, who played his onscreen wife Clair Huxtable.

Warner's post-Cosby career was wide-ranging. He earned praise for his roles in 'Reed Between the Lines,' 'The Resident, ' and 'Sons of Anarchy.'

He also won a Grammy Award in 2015 for best traditional R&B performance. In recent years, he focused on producing a podcast that delved into Black identity and cultural history, reported Variety.

Advertisement