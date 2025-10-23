Bill Gates goes ‘Jai Shri Krishna’, makes Indian TV debut in Smriti Irani show, netizens call it ‘crossover of the year’

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, made his Indian television debut. He starred in actor-politician Smriti Irani's show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. A teaser from the show has now gone viral on social media.

Bill Gates makes Indian TV debut with Smriti Irani In the video, Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi Virani, is seen greeting Bill Gates over a video call. Gate showcases his Hindi-speaking skills and responds, “Namaste Tulsi Ji,” and folds his hands. He also adds, “Jai Shree Krishna.”

“Aapka hum besabri se intezar kar rahe hai (We are eagerly waiting for you),” says Irani in his character.

Sharing the teaser, the post read: “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi (This time, in the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new bond is being formed — one of health, compassion, and change. Joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers, Bill Gates, with a vision: to ensure that every mother and every child is safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — bringing maternal and child health to every home. Watch Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi sharing their thoughts on this important topic).”

Netizens react to Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Reacting to the collaboration, maker Ektaa Kapoor praised Gates. She commented, “THE BEST PART WAS WRITING ….The absolute delightful JAI SHREE KRISHNA said so sweetly by @thisisbillgates.”

“What is this multiverse,” added a user.

Another said, “What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome!” One more commented, “Crossover of the year.”

Someone else said, “I think Bill Gates should react to Gopi bahu cleaning windows laptop by soap.”

One more wrote, “We got Bill Gates on Indian television daily soap before GTA 6.”

Smriti Irani on working with Bill Gates Talking about Bill Gates' appearance on the show, Irani called it a “historic moment in Indian entertainment.”

She told CNBCTV18, “We took up issues such as body shaming, aging, harassment at work place, issues of false cases and dowry. And now, we’re taking up a very pertinent issue about women and child’s health.”

The collaboration is in association with the charitable work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.