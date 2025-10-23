Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Smriti Irani shares big update for new episode: ‘Seedha America se….’

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, is in the spotlight after Balaji Telefilms shared a teaser hinting at the appearance of a special guest in an upcoming episode of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the teaser actor-politician Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi, makes the big announcement about a special guest's visit to Virani family.

The clip opens with Tulsi opening her laptop to attend a video call pretending. “Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai (We are grateful that you are connecting with us and our family directly from America. We are waiting for you)," Smriti Irani can be heard saying. Suggesting that the special guest will be revealed very soon, she ends the video message without revealing the name.

Although the special guest's face remains concealed, but the caption to the post suggests that details will be released in the upcoming episodes. This implies that fresh episodes on Thursday and Friday which will be aired at 10:30 PM on StarPlus and JioHotstar will make big revelations.

Who is the special guest? Social media speculated the guest to be US president Donald Trump or American actor and rapper Will Smith but this time it's going to be Bill Gates!

As per CNBCTV18 report, Bill Gates is set to appear on the popular daily soap via video call. The billionaire will make a cameo appearance in the show to raise awareness about social issues. This marks his debut on Indian television. “This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment,” CNBCTV18 quoted former Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani as saying.

Discussing the special guest, Smriti Irani said the Bill Gates' appearance is expected to span three episodes. With women and children’s health in focus, the subject matter aligns with the charitable work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“For far too long, women and children’s health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that,” Irani told the publication.