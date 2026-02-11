Bill Maher deeply regrets falling out with Jimmy Kimmel, concerned theyll never speak again

Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): Bill Maher recently opened up about a broken friendship that still hurts him to this day.

According to The New York Post, the comedian and talk show host said he now regrets how things went between him and fellow late-night star Jimmy Kimmel. Maher shared that their bond is in a bad place, and he fears they may never speak again.

Maher, as per the publication, discussed his rift on his podcast Club Random while talking to guest Adam Carolla. The comedian said Kimmel is very upset with him, and that the distance between them has grown after a public issue related to politics and family.

"Jimmy Kimmel, he's very mad at me. And I know you're close to him. I hope you'll tell him that, you know, I'm sorry he got bent out of shape. I don't think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements," Maher said.

For those who are unaware, Maher had called out Kimmel's wife after she shared that she had emailed her conservative relatives with reasons not to vote for Donald Trump, resulting in some strained family ties. Maher said this kind of break over politics troubles him.

"This is the difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can't talk to you unless you're exactly where they are," Maher said.

"Jimmy, I'm sorry, like, I think he's one of the nicest guys. I did a mea culpa when we exchanged emails, not about what he was complaining about, but just saying, like, sometimes I can be a little brash about myself when they compare me to the other late-night guys, and I'm like, 'I'm not like you guys.'" Maher said. "I'm not. You could all exchange your monologues, and no one would know the difference in tone. OK?"

Maher also said he does not blindly buy into "left-wing bull---," and that he never stopped making fun of "right-wing bull---" either.

"And if that's not good enough for you, then I think you're the a----. And I don't think Jimmy is an a----. I think he's a great guy, and it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, we may never talk again," Maher added.