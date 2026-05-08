Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has revealed that acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron personally emailed her mother, Maggie Baird, to pitch the idea of turning her world tour into a 3D concert film, according to People.

Speaking at the premiere of Billie Eilish - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' (Live in 3D), Eilish shared how the unusual collaboration with the 'Avatar' director first began.

"Cameron wrote an email to my mom because his wife is friends with my mom, or they had worked together," Eilish said.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did James Cameron propose the idea for a 3D concert film with Billie Eilish? ⌵ James Cameron emailed Billie Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, because his wife is friends with her. He pitched the idea of filming Billie's concert in 3D, asking if it could be done. 2 What was Billie Eilish's reaction to James Cameron's 3D concert film idea? ⌵ Billie Eilish found the idea 'insane' but immediately agreed to the collaboration without hesitation. She expressed admiration for Cameron's vision and thanked him for thinking of it. 3 Who directed the Billie Eilish 3D concert film? ⌵ The upcoming 3D concert film is directed by both Billie Eilish and James Cameron. Cameron praised Eilish for creating the show, considering her a co-director. 4 What role did Finneas O'Connell play in the 3D concert film project? ⌵ Billie Eilish's brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, is featured in the film. The project showcases moments of the singer interacting with fans during her tour. 5 What is the Academy's stance on AI in Oscar-eligible films? ⌵ The Academy has updated its rules to ensure only acting 'demonstrably performed by humans' and 'human-authored' writings qualify for awards. AI techniques used for augmentation, like voice cloning or visual effects, do not harm a film's chances for nomination.

"He literally had the full idea already. He was like, 'Why hasn't anybody filmed Billie's concert in 3D? Can we? Can I?' " she added, as per the outlet.

The upcoming film, directed by Eilish and Cameron, transforms the singer's sold-out 2025 world tour into a 3D theatrical experience.

Calling the concept "an insane idea," Eilish expressed admiration for Cameron's vision, according to People.

"Where did that come from, how did he think of it? I have no idea, but thank God he did. That's the story. We got on the phone and we made it happen," she said.

The Grammy-winning singer also said she agreed to the collaboration immediately.

"Oh, my God, I didn't even hesitate. Are you kidding?" Eilish said.

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Reflecting on working with Cameron, Eilish praised the filmmaker's dedication and energy on set.

"Watching him in action is really inspiring because he has so much energy and is just ready to do whatever it takes to get the shot," she said.

Cameron, meanwhile, credited Eilish for shaping the concert experience long before filming began.

"What you have to realize with Billie is she knows exactly what she's doing as an artist," Cameron said.

"I shot it, but she created the show. So as my co-director, she'd already done so much of the work before I even showed up," he added.

The film also features Eilish's brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, and showcases moments of the singer interacting with fans during the tour.

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