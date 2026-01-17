Billie Eilish shows support for boyfriend Nat Wolff after new album release

Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish showed her support for boyfriend Nat Wolff following the release of his new self-titled album with brother Alex Wolff on January 16, according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning artist reshared a post announcing the album's release on her Instagram Story, featuring a backlit photograph of the Wolff brothers seated on fold-out chairs. Eilish expressed her excitement by adding three exclamation marks to the post. She also shared a snippet of the track Midnight Song from the album on her story.

Eilish, 24, and Wolff, 31, confirmed their relationship in June after they were spotted together during a public outing in Venice. Since then, the singer has consistently shown her support for Wolff's music, both online and professionally, according to E! News.

Beyond social media, Eilish has collaborated with Nat and Alex Wolff on multiple occasions. The siblings were invited to open for Eilish on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, and Eilish also served as a producer on their track Soft Kissing Hour.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published January 16, Nat Wolff described the recording process with Eilish as organic and intimate. "It was just the three of us in a room. We had one mic, and I was holding it because we couldn't reach it to the piano, where Alex was playing," he said.

"It was Billie's idea for her and I to sing in that section at the end of the song," Nat explained. "She was like, 'Oh, it's a beautiful thing to do. We did it on "Wildflower."'"

And the Paper Towns actor also credited Billie--who previously joined forces with the musicians on her 2024 song "Wildflower"--with suggesting she contribute background vocals to the outro of the track.