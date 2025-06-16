Billy Bob Thornton says Demi Moore 'didnt remember' they worked together before reuniting for Landman

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Actor Billy Bob Thornton, who shares screen space with Demi Moore in 'Landman', shared that his co-star Moore could not recollect working with him on the set of Indecent Proposal over 34 years ago, reported People.

The Television Academy in North Hollywood hosted a buzzworthy FYC event for 'Landman' earlier this month. The TV drama created by Taylor Sheridan exploded on Paramount in November 2024, becoming the platform's biggest premiere in two years. Starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, 'Landman' dives deep into the gritty, high-stakes world of the Texas oil industry, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed Boomtown podcast, as per the outlet.

The ensemble cast included John Hamm, Andy Garcia, Jacob Lofland, and Ali Larter. 'Landman' is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Sheridan's storytelling legacy.

Thornton revealed more about his multifaceted character, Tommy Norris, during a recent event for the program. He also discussed navigating Hollywood on his own terms, shared that Moore worked with her before reuniting for 'Landman' but she didn't remember it.

When the moderator, Stacey Wilson Hunt, asked Moore how she met Thornton, the 62-year-old actress acknowledged to being reminded by her co-star.

"She didn't remember me," Thornton revealed.

The two first met while working together on the 1993 drama directed by Adrian Lyne. However, Thornton played a small part in the film, so the two became more acquainted years later, reported People.

"We got to know each other because I did three movies with Bruce [Willis]," he added. "And you brought the kids to set all the time. So over the years we've known each other."

Thornton and Bruce Willis' first film together was Armageddon in 1998. Since then, the duo has starred in Bandits (2001) and The Astronaut Farmer (2006).

Moore married Willis in 1987, but they ended up divorcing in 2000. The pair share three daughters together, although Willis went on to welcome two more with his current wife and model, Emma Heming.