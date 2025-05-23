Billy Joel suspends all concerts after brain disorder diagnosis, tickets to be refunded immediately

Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a neurological condition known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

The 76-year-old musician shared the news through a statement posted on his social media accounts on Friday.

What has happened to Billy Joel? The condition, which has reportedly been made worse by recent live performances, has caused Billy significant health challenges, including difficulties with hearing, vision and balance. According to the official statement, these symptoms have been aggravated during his recent shows, prompting his medical team to intervene.

Read the full statement here:

“Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement read.

Joel is currently undergoing a specific physical therapy regimen, under strict advice from his doctors, and has been told to step away from performing while he recovers. Though disappointed, the Piano Man hitmaker is said to be in good spirits and is committed to focusing on his health.

“I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said, expressing his regret to fans and followers.

Tickets to be refunded automatically The statement also assures ticket holders that refunds will be handled automatically. “You don't need to take any action to receive your refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase,” it noted, adding that refunds would go to the original purchaser, even in cases where tickets had been transferred.