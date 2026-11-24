Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated daughter Miley Cyrus’ wedding to Maxx Morando with an emotional social media message, saying it was “beautiful” to have his family together in one room, united by love.

Billy Ray Cyrus has shared an emotional tribute and a collection of photographs from his daughter Miley Cyrus’ wedding to musician Maxx Morando, expressing his pride and happiness at welcoming the newlyweds into the family.

The singer shared the post on X on Monday, November 23, two days after Miley and Morando tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The post also coincided with Miley’s 34th birthday.

“My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love,” Billy Ray, 65, wrote.

Expressing his pride in his daughter and extending a warm welcome to her husband, he added, “@miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!”

The Instagram post featured nine photographs capturing emotional and celebratory moments from the wedding festivities.

The gallery opened with a black-and-white photograph of Billy Ray and Miley sharing a father-daughter dance at the wedding reception. Miley was seen wearing a black glittery minidress for the occasion.

Another photograph captured an emotional moment at the altar, with Miley smiling through happy tears as Morando read his wedding vows.

The pictures also featured Billy Ray posing with his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, 24. Hurley was also seen in a photograph with Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus.

The post concluded on a lighter note with a childhood photograph of Miley, in which she is seen winking at the camera while wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “rock star” and holding a glass soda bottle.

Hurley responded to the post with a heartwarming comment, writing, “Love you.”

Miley and Morando exchanged wedding vows in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. The singer's parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her sister Noah attended the celebrations.

For the wedding, Miley wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with silk pumps.

Sharing photographs from the occasion on Instagram, she captioned her post, “M M 11.21.26.”

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando first sparked dating rumours in December 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022, with Miley revealing that they had met on a blind date.

In December 2025, a source confirmed that the couple were engaged.

Billy Ray and Miley previously shared the screen as fictionalised versions of themselves in the popular Disney series 'Hannah Montana', which aired from 2006 to 2011. Miley’s late godmother, Dolly Parton, also made several appearances on the show.

This post comes as Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus have reconciled after years of public tension and estrangement.