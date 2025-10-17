Bison OTT release: When and where to expect Dhruv Vikram's movie online?

Bison Kaalamaadan, the Kollywood film starring Dhruv Vikram, has got the social media talking, with several fans awaiting its OTT debut already. The movie is gaining traction online and is trending on X.

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil sports drama movie clashed with Harish Kalyan's Diesel and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude, all of which hit the theatres on Friday, October 17.

Bison OTT release date: When and where to watch online According to media reports, Bison, the sports drama movie which hit the theatres on October 17, will make its online debut with OTT giant Netflix.

The movie, helmed by Mari Selvaraj, will, however, only begin streaming online after four weeks of its theatrical run. Thus, Bison will likely make its OTT debut in the second week of November.

Watch Bison trailer here

Bison reviews Social media users hailed Bison as a “powerful but moving” movie and said it was one of the most inspirational movies of the year. Netizens also appreciated Dhruv Vikram’s performance in Bison.

A user wrote, “Many Tamil films have revolved around caste and sports, but Bison stands apart. Director Mari Selvaraj presents caste from a unique perspective — highlighting its issues while beautifully conveying that humanity and compassion can transcend caste and religion. The kabaddi sequences are filmed brilliantly from a fresh angle. Actor Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful performance.”

About Bison Released on October 17, ahead of Diwali, the movie features a runtime of 168 minutes.

Dhruv Vikram has to undergo a physical makeover to play the sportsperson. He was trained by kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan for Bison.

IMDb description states, “A young man fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a professional kabaddi player.”

Bison: Cast and crew Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under the banners Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, it marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer.