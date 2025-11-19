Bison OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj’s sports drama online

Dhruv Vikram’s latest film Bison Kaalamaadan—popularly referred to as Bison—is set for its digital premiere two months after its theatrical release. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the sports drama opened in cinemas on October 17 during the Diwali weekend and marked Dhruv’s return to the big screen in a performance that has drawn attention for its grit and intensity.

Based on the story of a kabaddi champion In the film, Dhruv Vikram plays Vanathi Kittan, a character inspired by former India kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan. Ganesan’s real-life journey—overcoming systemic caste discrimination to earn a place in the national kabaddi team—forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Also Read | Multibagger EV stock attracts bulls attention following relief rally on D-Street

OTT release details Bison will begin streaming on Netflix from November 21, available in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Announcing the release, Netflix wrote, “Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life. Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Cast and crew The film features a strong ensemble including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan and Anupama Parameswaran. Bison marks Mari Selvaraj’s fifth directorial venture after Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan and Vaazhai. Known for tackling caste and social inequities through hard-hitting storytelling, Selvaraj once again explores themes of identity, oppression and resilience.

The project is backed by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal, along with Pa. Ranjith and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Performance at the box office Upon release, Bison competed with two other Tamil films—Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s romantic comedy Dude, and Harish Kalyan’s action thriller Diesel.

While Dude emerged as a major commercial success with worldwide earnings of ₹110 crore, Bison drew an average response at the box office with a global total of ₹65 crore. Diesel, meanwhile, struggled to find an audience and grossed under ₹5 crore worldwide.