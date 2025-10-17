Bison Twitter review: Dhruv Vikram movie steals the show; Internet hails Mari Selvaraj: 'You can feel the pain’

The Kollywood film 'Bison Kaalamaadan' starring Dhruv Vikram is making waves at the box office. The release of Mari Selvaraj directorial Tamil-language sports drama clashed with Harish Kalyan's ‘Diesel' and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. Bison is gaining traction online is trending on X as users are sharing their first reviews.

Bison Twitter review A user wrote, “Many Tamil films have revolved around caste and sports, but #Bison stands apart. Director #MariSelvaraj presents caste from a unique perspective — highlighting its issues while beautifully conveying that humanity and compassion can transcend caste and religion. The kabaddi sequences are filmed brilliantly from a fresh angle. Actor #DhruvVikram delivers a powerful performance.”

Another user remarked, “Powerful but at the same time so moving. Mari continues to tell stories that matter and packages them in a way that they come with terrific shock value. What a revelation Dhruv has turned out to be. A performance with so much restraint; you can feel the pain and helplessness of the character.”

A third comment read, “@mari_selvaraj strikes again with a story that hits deep power, politics & passion collide on the field. ⚡ #DhruvVikram’s performance is fire throughout.!🔥One of the most impactful films of the year.!!!"

A fourth user stated, “Dhruv raided #BISON hard with the utmost power he possess within hisself in an evolved mari film that runs on repetitive radical idealogies but passes to end up as a broader success story….”

More about Bison Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand under the banners Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, it marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer. Besides lead actor Dhruv Vikram, the ensemble cast features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Released on October 17 on the occasion of Diwali festival, it features a runtime of 168 minutes.

IMDb description states, “A young man fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a professional kabaddi player.”