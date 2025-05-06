Bizarre Met Gala outfits 2025: From Kim Kardashian's alligator print gown to Shakira's princess dress - iconic moments

The iconic fashion event ‘Met Gala’ celebrated Black fashion, culture, and creative excellence this year. Celebrities from all over the world dressed in accordance with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on May 5 for the red carpet–decked stairs of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Complementing the event's theme, many emerged as red carpet's showstopper in New York city, but a few have caught our attention because of their unique selection of the outfit for the event on Monday night.

Celebrating Black designers and Black dandyism, the dress code for this year was 'Tailored for You.' Some bizarre Met Gala outfits 2025 that grabbed eyeballs were that of Kim Kardashian, Shakira, among others.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian poses in a dramatic black two-piece look from Chrome Hearts during the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2025.

Kim Kardashian donned a dramatic black two-piece outfit from Chrome Hearts. The unique alligator print attire was complemented with a hat whose brim swooped down to cover one eye. Silver chains and a heavy diamond choker completed the look.

Simone Biles

US gymnast Simone Biles posing at Met Gala 2025 in a cute blue minidress featuring a long trail at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.

Simone Biles, the Olympic champion, arrived at the Met Gala donning a cute blue minidress featuring a long trail. The 11-time Olympic medallist was last at the grand fashion event in 2021, when she grabbed eyeballs with her 88-pound Area dress covered in crystals.

Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson poses in an off-white mini-dress paired with a hat and stick during the Met Gala on May 5.

Taraji P Henson, best known for her roles in “Empire” and "Hidden Figures," looked flamboyant in an off-white mini-dress paired with a hat and stick, complementing the theme. Her collar-neck dress was styled with curls .

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter left her hotel in a cozy fur jacket but appeared pant-less, dressed in Espresso Leotard's brown bodysuit at the Met Gala. A matching tuxedo coat with tails completed the look.

Shakira

Shakira posing in Prabal Gurung's princess gown during the Met Gala on May 5.

At Met Gala 2025, Shakira dazzled in a Prabal Gurung design that complemented the event's 'Tailored for You' theme. The 48-year-old singer turned heads in princess-like pink gown featuring a voluminous trail. Pink gemstone pendant necklace and sheer black gloves complemented the attire. She completed the look with soft pink makeup and bouncy waves.

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth posing in a black jacket, paired with pants and beaded top. during the Met Gala on May 5.