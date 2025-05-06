Bizarre Met Gala outfits 2025: From Kim Kardashian's alligator print gown to Shakira's princess dress - iconic moments

The iconic fashion event ‘Met Gala’ celebrated Black fashion, culture, and creative excellence this year. Celebrities from all over the world dressed in accordance with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on May 5 for the red carpet–decked stairs of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Complementing the event's theme, many emerged as red carpet's showstopper in New York city, but a few have caught our attention because of their unique selection of the outfit for the event on Monday night.
Celebrating Black designers and Black dandyism, the dress code for this year was 'Tailored for You.' Some bizarre Met Gala outfits 2025 that grabbed eyeballs were that of Kim Kardashian, Shakira, among others.
Kim Kardashian donned a dramatic black two-piece outfit from Chrome Hearts. The unique alligator print attire was complemented with a hat whose brim swooped down to cover one eye. Silver chains and a heavy diamond choker completed the look.
Simone Biles, the Olympic champion, arrived at the Met Gala donning a cute blue minidress featuring a long trail. The 11-time Olympic medallist was last at the grand fashion event in 2021, when she grabbed eyeballs with her 88-pound Area dress covered in crystals.
Taraji P Henson, best known for her roles in “Empire” and "Hidden Figures," looked flamboyant in an off-white mini-dress paired with a hat and stick, complementing the theme. Her collar-neck dress was styled with curls .
Sabrina Carpenter left her hotel in a cozy fur jacket but appeared pant-less, dressed in Espresso Leotard's brown bodysuit at the Met Gala. A matching tuxedo coat with tails completed the look.
At Met Gala 2025, Shakira dazzled in a Prabal Gurung design that complemented the event's 'Tailored for You' theme. The 48-year-old singer turned heads in princess-like pink gown featuring a voluminous trail. Pink gemstone pendant necklace and sheer black gloves complemented the attire. She completed the look with soft pink makeup and bouncy waves.
Jordan Roth made heads turn with his his recent appearance at Met Gala. The multi-disciplinary artist, fashion innovator, and seven-time Tony Award-winning producer sported a black jacket, paired with pants and beaded top. His unique jewellery featuring a diamond bow-tie, bird ring and diamond bracelet stood out.