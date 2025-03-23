BJP hails John Abraham’s The Diplomat for showcasing ‘PM Modi’s India’, Uzma Ahmed’s rescue from Pakistan

Bharatiya Janta Party from its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account has hailed John Abraham's latest release, The Diplomat. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party, highlighted the role of former EAM Late Smt Sushma Swaraj and diplomat J.P. Singh in the rescue mission of an Indian woman named Uzma from Pakistan.

Bharatiya Janta Party on The Diplomat Inspired by true events, The Diplomat features Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who stepped in to rescue Uzma from Pakistan.

Advertisement

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the BJP shared a detailed thread about the real incident that inspired the movie.

“India's diplomatic strength was on full display in May 2017 when the Modi Government rescued Uzma Ahmed from a forced marriage in Pakistan. Recently dramatised in the John Abraham-starrer 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑖𝑝𝑙𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑡, this real-life operation showcased swift governance, led by former EAM Late Smt Sushma Swaraj Ji and diplomat J.P. Singh, ensuring Uzma’s safe return,” the tweet read.

The Diplomat based on real life incident of Uzma Ahmed It narrated the real-life story of Uzma Ahmed and continued, "Uzma Ahmed's ordeal began when she was deceived by a Pakistani man in Malaysia and lured to Pakistan, where she was drugged, forced into marriage at gunpoint, assaulted, and held captive in Buner, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In her own words, after returning to India, Uzma described Pakistan as a ‘well of death,’ stating, 'It's easy to go to Pakistan, but tough to return'.

Advertisement

“Trapped in Pakistan, Uzma tricked the greedy Ali into taking her to the Indian High Commission under the pretext of collecting dowry. Once inside, she revealed her ordeal to Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who acted swiftly, ensured her safety and informed the-then EAM Sushma Swaraj. Upon verifying her Indian citizenship, Swaraj firmly declared, '𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑓 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐻𝑖𝑔ℎ 𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑜𝑟 𝑡𝑤𝑜, 𝑤𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙.'"

Advertisement

How government helped Uzma Ahmed BJP mentioned how the government stepped in to rescue Uzma. “Amidst a tense legal battle, diplomat J.P. Singh became a warrior who oversaw Uzma’s legal fight, overcoming Pakistan’s laws requiring a husband's permission to leave. On May 24, 2017, the Islamabad High Court ruled in her favour. The next day, she crossed the Wagah Border, ending her three-week ordeal and marking a major diplomatic victory for India," read another tweet.

“Uzma Ahmed’s rescue showcased the Modi government’s commitment to protecting Indian citizens abroad, irrespective of their social status, caste, creed, gender or religion. Sushma Swaraj’s hands-on diplomacy and J.P. Singh’s swift intervention ensured her safe return. Grateful upon reaching India, Uzma declared, ‘I’m proud to be Indian. Sushma madam saved me; they could’ve sold me!’ highlighting the life-saving impact of India’s decisive action.”

Advertisement

‘PM Modi’s India' The post went on to conclude by talking about ‘PM Modi’s India.' It added, "This is PM Modi’s India, where leadership is defined by action, diplomacy by resolve, and citizens’ safety remains paramount. From Uzma’s daring rescue to large-scale evacuations like Ukraine, India has proven time and again that no citizen is ever alone. As Sushma Ji once said, '𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑢𝑐𝑘 𝑜𝑛 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑠, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐼𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝐸𝑚𝑏𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑝 𝑦𝑜𝑢.' Indians are never alone!"