Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6: Release date, time and where to watch the new Spade Kingdom Raid episode

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Saturday, 7 November 2026, continuing the battle against the Dark Triad in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Titled The Sacred Valkyrie, the episode will bring Noelle Silva and Gaja into the fight against Vanica, one of the three powerful members of the Dark Triad.

What to expect and when to watch Episode 6 The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo at 11 PM JST. International viewers can follow the subtitled release on Crunchyroll, which lists the series as part of its Fall 2026 anime line-up. The platform has scheduled new episodes for Saturdays at 8 AM Pacific Time.

For viewers in India, that time converts to 9.30 PM IST on 7 November. However, some anime release trackers list the subtitled episode at 8.30 pm IST. Since streaming schedules can vary, viewers should check the listing on Crunchyroll for the confirmed local availability.

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The upcoming episode is expected to pick up after Magna's fight against Dante. According to the official episode preview, Magna defeats the Dark Triad member following a fierce hand-to-hand battle. With Dante beaten, two members of the group remain to be stopped if the Magic Knights are to prevent the Qliphoth ritual.

The focus then shifts to Vanica, who uses her Blood Magic and devil-powered Curse-Warding Magic to control Loropechika. The Queen of the Heart Kingdom was previously abducted by Vanica, and she is now being forced to attack Charlotte and Rill.

Noelle and Gaja arrive to confront the threat. Noelle has gained access to Saint Stage magic with the help of Undine, the Water Spirit. This ability gives her a way to challenge the power of devils, making her arrival an important development in the ongoing battle.

The episode's title, The Sacred Valkyrie, also points towards Noelle's new power and her growing role in the conflict. The official preview has released the episode's story details and advance stills, giving viewers an early look at the confrontation.

Where to watch Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 Crunchyroll is listing Black Clover Season 2 among its Fall 2026 releases. Its announced coverage includes the Indian subcontinent, along with North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and other regions. Viewers can check the platform's regional catalogue for the episode and available subtitle options.

In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo and other listed television networks at 11 pm on 7 November. The official Japanese website also lists streaming services, with some platforms receiving episodes ahead of the wider domestic streaming release.

The Japanese broadcast and international streaming schedules are not identical. Viewers outside Japan should therefore follow the timing listed by their streaming provider rather than assume that the episode will appear online at the same moment as its television broadcast.

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Why the anime's return matters The new season follows a lengthy break in the television adaptation. The original Black Clover anime ended its initial run in March 2021 after 170 episodes. The production paused the series rather than continuing with a long stretch of anime-original filler, while the manga continued its story.

The franchise returned to animation with the 2023 film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The television series has now resumed with the Spade Kingdom Raid storyline, bringing Asta and the Magic Knights back into the fight against the Dark Triad.