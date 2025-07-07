Black Clover Season 2 trailer released as series celebrates 10th anniversary; fans react to long-awaited return

The long-awaited trailer for ‘Black Clover’ Season Two has finally been unveiled, much to the delight of fans around the world.

Set in a magical universe where everyone is born with innate powers, the anime follows Asta — an orphan boy with no magic of his own — who receives a mysterious black grimoire granting him anti-magic abilities.

With his newfound power, Asta journeys to the Clover Kingdom, joining the Black Bulls guild and striving to become the Wizard King.

The upcoming season promises to pick up from the cliffhanger that left viewers on edge, diving deeper into the story’s richly layered world of sorcery, rivalry, and ambition.

Manga creator Yūki Tabata expressed his excitement about the new season, stating, “The production of the long-awaited new anime season of ‘Black Clover’ has been confirmed! I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out!” Tabata was referring to the hit 2023 anime film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which further fuelled anticipation for the anime’s return.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Tabata added: “Thanks to all of you, ‘Black Clover’ is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going… I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff!”

Fans React Enthusiastically to the Trailer Fan reactions to the newly released trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising both the visuals and the nostalgia-inducing format. The trailer highlights key moments from the series’ debut in 2017 through to its most recent developments, offering fans a dynamic timeline of Asta’s journey.

“When this video receives more views than any other on Crunchyroll in a long time, you know Black Clover is doing something right (sic),” commented one viewer.

Another noted, “I like the way they showed us all the timelines from 2017 and up — this trailer is dope (sic).”

The trailer reportedly garnered over two million views within its first 24 hours, prompting a fan to exclaim, “2 million in one day? Holy moly! Black Clover is so loved now… I’m so happy!!”

Others couldn’t help but reflect on the long wait, with one saying, “Can’t believe they left us with an insane cliffhanger like that for so long (sic).”