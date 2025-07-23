'Won't be another like him': Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Green Day lead Ozzy Osbourne tributes

Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, died in the UK at the age of 76. Osbourne's death comes just weeks after the band played their farewell gig in his home city of Birmingham.

Osbourne's family broke the news of X (formerly Twitter), “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis”

Black Sabbath has "lost our brother", said the band's co-founder Tony Iommi, while bassist Terence "Geezer" Butler remembered their final gig and drummer Bill Ward shared a photo of them together.

Queen's Brian May, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Metallica, the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Yungblud all paid tribute to the ‘Prince of Darness’.

Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019, was known for energetic and controversial live shows - while many fans also got to know him through reality TV show The Osbournes

Metallica Posts Tributes For Ozzy Osbourne OZZY RIP

It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.

We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed.

AC/DC, Elton John. Led Zepplin Lead Tributes For Ozzy Osbourne The Instagram account for AC/DC posted a tribute to Ozzy on social media saying, "So sad! A great loss to all that loved him," the post says.

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant wrote: “Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there ... finally at peace ... you truly changed the planet of rock!”

Alice Cooper told the Hollywood Reporter that Osbourne had “earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.”

“He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend,” he added. “Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds … A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.”

Rod Stewart wrote on Instagram: “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood posted on social media: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne … What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

On Instagram, Elton John shared a picture of himself with Osbourne, writing: “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Fellow Birmingham band Duran Duran wrote on Instagram: “What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent. Hard to imagine a world without him, Ozzy brought so much joy, humor and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives. Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies.”

UB40’s Ali Campbell, who was also born in Birmingham, called him the “undisputed king of heavy Metal” before adding: “You didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked back.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who was the musical director for Osbourne’s all-star farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, wrote on Instagram: “Good bless you Ozzy.”

Metal band Judas Priest said in a collective statement that “our hearts are broken like millions around the world — words can’t express the love and loss we are all feeling.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale paid tribute in a number of posts on X, sending “sincere condolences” to the Osbourne family and calling it a “very sad” morning.

Scott Ian, guitarist in thrash metal band Anthrax, wrote that the band met with Osbourne recently in Birmingham. “Peace, love and gratitude to one of the giants, one of the actual architects of the genre, one of the originals. The King,” he wrote. “We were with him in Birmingham just over a week ago talking about how incredible Back to the Beginning was. Ozzy was in a great mood, laughing and cracking us up.”

The official account of US heavy metal band Pantera posted: “Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.” Metallica’s official account simply shared a broken heart emoji.

Rapper Flavor Flav wrote that he was “heartbroken” over the news and they “go way back”. He went on to write that he was “sending my love and prayers” to the Osbourne family.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared a picture of Osbourne on his Instagram account, adding: “No words. We love you Ozzy.” Bush singer Gavin Rossdale also paid tribute, calling him “so warm and kind and funny” and “a great man”.

English singer-songwriter Yungblud, who recently performed alongside Osbourne, wrote that he is “heartbroken” over the loss. “You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough,” he wrote. “You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.”