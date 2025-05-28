Netflix drops BIG update: ‘Black Warrant’, ‘The Royals’, ‘Mismatched’, more to return with new seasons; details here

Netflix on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a new poster of of Zahan Kapoor with fans, while announcing the second season of Black Warrant. Apart from it, Mismatched, Maamla Legal Hai and The Royals are other shows set to return with next seasons.

“Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab. Black Warrant Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the caption stated.

“The love and appreciation we’ve received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media to bring Sunil Gupta’s unique perspective and powerful story to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey,” Creator-director Vikramaditya Motwane stated the feedback of Season 1, which was released on January 10, 2025.

He added, "We’re grateful to Sunil for trusting us with his story, and to our stellar cast and crew for bringing such heart and conviction to this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar.”

“Mismatched”, the beloved slice-of-life romance that has been on the platform for five years, is set to return for its fourth and final season.

When it comes to Maamla Legal Hai, filming for Season 2 is underway, promising more chaos and quirky legal battles. The fan-favourite legal team, featuring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi—is making a return. Joining them this season are Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and the ever-entertaining Kusha Kapila.

The Royals Season 1 made waves as the first Indian series to break into Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows, trending in 58 countries. Season 2 is set to raise the stakes with even more intrigue, drama, and unexpected twists.

How does Netflix approve shows? Its India Head shares “Some stories are built with a long arc in mind from the start, while others earn that next chapter through the love they receive after release. Sometimes we wait to see how it lands before greenlighting the next season, and other times, we know right away that we want to continue the journey. Either way, our aim is to honour both the creator’s vision and the audience’s emotional investment,” HT quoted Tanya Bami, Series Head—Netflix India, as saying.

"We are thrilled to bring back Mismatched for its fourth and final season, making it one of our longest-running fan favourite shows from India," Tanya added.

Know why next season gets long to come back sometimes Fans are often curious when their favourite show will come back soon but it takes long sometimes. Tanya said they are “committed to bring back” next seasons in nearly "18 to 24 months from the previous one".