Blackbuck case to Lawrence Bishnoi references: Why Salman Khan has taken ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to court

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on an application filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan seeking to restrain the release and promotion of Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy. The actor has alleged that the proposed film violates his personality rights and could damage his reputation.

The matter came up before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in connection with a pending commercial suit filed by Khan concerning the protection of his personality and publicity rights, PTI reported.

During the hearing, Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing on behalf of the actor, submitted that Khan's personality rights, including his image, likeness and other aspects of his identity, had already been recognised and protected by the High Court through an earlier order.

The Court noted the submissions and issued notice to the respondents, observing that they must be given an opportunity to respond before any interim relief could be considered.

Salman Khan's Objections To The Film According to the plea, Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy and its promotional material appear to be inspired by events connected to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Khan.

The actor has argued that even though his name is not expressly used, the film's posters, promotional material and statements made by individuals associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

The petition refers to a poster released in May 2026 which allegedly depicts a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to the actor's signature blue bracelet.

According to the application, the character is also shown holding a firearm despite Khan having been acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act. The plea argues that such a depiction creates a misleading impression.

Concerns Over Pending Judicial Proceedings Khan has further contended that the film's storyline appears to draw from matters that are still subject to judicial scrutiny before higher courts.

His application argues that content based on issues connected to ongoing proceedings could potentially prejudice those cases and interfere with his right to a fair trial.

During the hearing, Khan's counsel referred to the blackbuck hunting case and submitted that four FIRs had been registered in connection with the matter. It was stated that the actor had been acquitted in three cases, while one matter remains pending in appeal.

The actor's legal team also told the Court that defamatory statements relating to him continue to circulate in public discourse and that an injunction against the film was therefore necessary.

Trailer Release Also Raised Before Court During the proceedings, Khan's counsel informed the Court that the film's trailer had been released on Friday morning.

The Court took note of the submission that there had earlier been an indication that the trailer would be released on June 20.

While dictating its order, the Court observed that notice had to be issued before any interim order could be passed.

Justice Krishna remarked, "even if it's a notice for a day, it is required."

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on June 19.

References To Lawrence Bishnoi Also Mentioned

The actor's application also relies on media interviews, social media posts and public statements allegedly made by producer Amit Jani.

According to the plea, these statements linked the proposed film not only to the blackbuck hunting case but also to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Khan has alleged that such references are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest by drawing upon his public identity and public persona.

The application further claims that some social media posts made after the issuance of a legal notice sought to publicise the dispute and contained statements that the actor considers defamatory.

Legal Notice Sent Earlier According to the petition, Khan had issued a legal notice on April 24, 2026, asking those associated with the project to cease development, production and promotion of the film.

However, the actor has alleged that promotional activities continued despite the notice, prompting him to seek urgent intervention from the Court.

The plea states that the continued circulation of promotional material and public statements has caused damage to his reputation and goodwill.

Personality Rights At The Centre Of The Dispute A significant aspect of Khan's case relates to personality and publicity rights.

The actor has argued that the proposed film seeks to commercially benefit from his fame, identity and public image without authorisation.

According to the application, the Delhi High Court had previously recognised and protected his personality rights in an order dated November 11, 2025.

The petition contends that the film's alleged character depictions, posters and promotional content amount to an unauthorised use of those rights.

As part of the relief sought, Khan has requested directions restraining the respondents from releasing, publishing, advertising, exhibiting or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or promotional material related to Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy.

He has also sought an order preventing the film's release and further development until the dispute is finally adjudicated.

Who Are The Respondents? The respondents named in the proceedings include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other individuals allegedly associated with the development and promotion of the project.

The film is being produced under the banner of Jani FireFox Films.

The makers have previously maintained in public statements that Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy is a creative work and have opposed attempts to restrain its release.