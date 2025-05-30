BLACKPINK Jisoo's brother accused of secretly filming women, misconduct and more: ‘He didn't have my consent'

Korean celebrities and K-pop idols frequently find themselves in the middle of controversies and sometimes that extend beyond them. This time, it's BLACKPINK member Jisoo whose brother has come under fire. Kim Jung Hoon is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct and cheating after an online post went viral.

Jisoo's brother Kim Jung Hoon accused of sexual misconduct, cheating As per multiple reports of Korean outlets, the controversy sparked when an anonymous post was shared on BLIND, a social media platform for employees. The post made bold claims about Kim Jung Hoon maintaining multiple relations with women, secretly filming a woman without consent and more.

It began a debate on the internet before it was deleted.

Allegations against Jisoo's brother As per Koreaboo, the post read: “Secretly Filmed by BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Brother. There is only one person involved. It took me a long time to write this. What I went through was so horrific that I couldn’t even speak about it for a while. But I can’t go on living like this, so I’ve decided to gather the courage to share my story. Everything in this post is based on my real experience. At first, I trusted him.”

"He introduced himself as the brother of a famous celebrity. He spoke well and told me about his dreams, saying he was running a business. At the time, I had no reason to doubt him. I thought he was an impressive person and believed that he genuinely cared about me. But that was a complete misunderstanding. He did not have my consent. One day, we were having sex at his house. It was only later that I found out— He had secretly filmed the intercourse with a hidden camera.”

The post further claimed that Jisoo's brother was involved with several women at the same time. He reportedly pressured some into sending explicit videos and “treated women as sexual objects, disregarding their consent and emotions.”

“I never gave my consent. I didn’t know I was being filmed. I am a victim,” the anonymous post also mentioned. The user added that she is open to pursuing legal action against him and ready to go public and also urged others to share their stories too.

Who is Jisoo's brother Jisoo's brother is currently involved in the children’s health supplement brand, Biomom. He also partnered with Jisoo to launch the entertainment label Blissoo.