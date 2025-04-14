BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes the stage at Coachella, reunites with Lisa and Rosé. WATCH

Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK's unofficial leader Jennie took centre stage at the California festival and turned it into ‘Jenchella’ as per her fans. She performed on her popular tracks including solo hit Mantra and her latest Like Jennie. She had her group members Lisa and Rosé cheering for her during her set.

Jennie at Coachella 2025 Several videos from Jennie's performance have surfaced online.

The K-pop idol made a style statement in a blingy cowboy outfit. She wore a crop top, paired with shorts and a latex jacket. She finished off with high leather boots, sunglasses and a large cowboy hat.

In between, she switched to a red leather cropped top and a matching skirt with lace detailing.

Besides her vocals, moves and looks, Jennie surprised fans when joined Kali Uchis on stage. They performed Damn Right, leaving everyone grooving.

Jennie, Lisa and Rosé at Coachella, fans miss Jisso Meanwhile, a video of Jennie reuniting with Lisa and Rosé after her set has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Jennie is seen happily posing with her group members.

Seeing them together, fans missed Jisso. Commenting on the video, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA are killing it, but let’s manifest JISOO showing up too pleaseeeee (sic).” “BLACKPINK will forever be iconic,” added another.

Someone commented, “Ahh I’m missing Jisoo (sic).”

Lisa's performance at Coachella 2025 Previously, it was BLACKPINK member Lisa who performed at Coachella. She performed on some of her all-time solo hits, including Money during her set. Rose was spotted cheering for Lisa from the crowd.

Besides her, Lisa's The White Lotus Season 3 co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong also attended her set. They were cheering loudly during her act in viral videos. Lisa replied with a shoutout from the stage.

Both Jennie and Lisa's performance videos made it to the trending list on X.