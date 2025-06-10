Blake Lively cites ‘pain of manufactured shame’ after Justin Baldoni's $400 mn lawsuit dismissal: ‘More resolved to...’

After Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star was dismissed on Monday, Blake Lively said she's felt the “pain of manufactured shame,” which is why she is now “more resolved than ever” to stand for women's rights.

Blake had first sued Justin for sexual harassment and retaliation, who then countersued for $400 million, accusing Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

In her Instagram story, Blake said that women who speak up for their safety are being targeted by a retaliatory lawsuit, and listed 19 organisations that defend women's rights.

“Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back,” she wrote.

The 37-year-old star also said that she was “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

Blake also expressed her “love and gratitude” for those who stood by her, and said, “Many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit dismissed US District Court Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Justin Baldoni can’t sue Blake Lively for defamation over claims she made in her lawsuit, because allegations made in a lawsuit are exempt from libel claims.

The New York judge also ruled that Baldoni's claims that Blake stole creative control of the film didn't count as extortion under California law.

While Blake was accused in the lawsuit of threatening to refuse to promote the film, Justin's production company, Wayfarer Studios, does “not allege facts showing that Lively had an obligation to promote the film or to approve marketing materials,” the judge wrote.

He also added that Justin's legal team can revise the lawsuit if they want to pursue different claims related to whether Blake breached a contract.