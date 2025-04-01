Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle docuseries in works at Discovery

Washington DC [US], April 1 (ANI): A docu-series covering the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni and their narratives, which has been creating headlines in Hollywood, is now heading towards Discovery in the UK, reported Deadline.

It follows similar Discovery shows on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard and Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney.

Coming to Discovery in June, the show will follow the twists and turns of the legal dispute between the 'It Ends With Us' star and director. As per the outlet, the docu series will provide a forensic look into the lead-up to the impending court cases.

The news follows Investigation Discovery and Paramount-owned Channel 5 teaming on a similar fast-turnaround doc from ITN Productions, which aired earlier this month, reported Deadline. The twisty-turny saga has dominated trade headlines through 2025.

As per the outlet, the controversy stemmed after a legal complaint was filed by Blake Lively against Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual misconduct on the set of 'It Ends With Us' by director Justin Baldoni. She also accused him of hiring a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet.

Baldoni denies the allegations and has responded with a 400M USD countersuit, accusing Lively of defamation.

News of the Baldoni vs Lively: A Hollywood Feud series came as part of a wider announcement of scripted and unscripted series for WBD, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"We're excited to announce over 50 hours of content, both bringing back and building on some of our well-loved formats, like 'vs', and introducing new talent and new ideas to our platforms," Charlotte Reid, VP of commissioning at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.