Blake Lively moves to block Justin Baldoni from accessing her messages with Taylor Swift: ‘...not central to claims’

“Not central to Lively’s claims”: Amid the ongoing legal battle between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars, Blake Lively has moved to court to block Justin Baldoni from accessing any communication between her and singer Taylor Swift.

This comes after Baldoni's legal team dropped the subpoena to Swift in May.

However, Lively's lawyers, in this motion, claimed that Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios are continuing to pursue communication, via texts and emails, between Lively and Swift, claiming that it pertains to the case.

According to the “protective order” filed on Friday, obtained by Variety, Lively’s lawyers said that the Baldoni and Wayfarer lawyers are continuing their demands for Blake Lively’s communications with Taylor Swift, “which they have pursued at the same time they have refused to produce to Lively the documents they publicly claimed to have received as part of a deal to withdraw their subpoenas to Swift and her counsel”.

The motion said Taylor Swift is “not central” to Blake Lively’s claims, “unlike dozens of other witnesses she identified who the Wayfarer Parties have largely ignored, and is otherwise irrelevant to the Wayfarer Parties’ claims.”

It also sought that the Wayfarer Parties should not be permitted to withhold documents from Lively while demanding her communications with the singer.

A Blake Lively spokesperson told Variety that the ongoing attempts by Baldoni and Wayfarer “to once again try and use the world’s biggest star as a PR tactic in this matter reflect a public unravelling of epic proportions”.

Highlighting the dismissal of Baldoni's $400 million counter legal action earlier this week, the spokesperson said the attempt to seek communication with Swift “serves only to distract from the fact that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times have been entirely dismissed.”